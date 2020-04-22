NDMC takes comprehensive steps to ensure safety and protection for its staff

AMN

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has taken a series of comprehensive steps to ensure safety and protection for its staff. The corporation has established a docking station outside every containment zone.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation informed that every staff member from sanitation, engineering, public health or any department starts their duty from these docking stations.

First, they report in the docking stations and are provided with suitable PPE kits. It is further ensured that every staff member enters the containment zones with full protection.

It also informed that staff are provided food at a separate facility after completion of duty as eating is not allowed inside the containment zones.