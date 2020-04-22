Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 6,65,458 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Coronavirus: Trump to ‘suspend immigration into US’
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,74,336 worldwide
Human trials for UK coronavirus vaccine this week
UK coronavirus vaccine to be tested on people from Thursday
WHO warns people must be ready for ‘new way of living’

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Apr 2020 05:18:09      انڈین آواز
Sikkim govt recommends indefinite postponement of Indo-China border trade

AMN

The Sikkim Government has recommended indefinite postponement of Indo-China border trade between Sikkim and the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China via Nathu La Pass in Sikkim in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. The trading window is scheduled to open from the first Monday of May.

Sikkim Minister for Commerce and Industries B S Panth said the State Government has decided to postpone the border trade for an uncertain period for this session and the decision has been conveyed to the Union Commerce and Industries Ministry.

The trading window of six months each year opens on the first Monday of May and ends on the last Thursday of November or 30th November.

During the 2019 trading session, Indian traders exported materials worth of 39.73 crore rupees while imports were worth around 3.16 crore rupees. Indian traders largely import carpets, readymade garments, blankets, shoes, jackets and quilts and export vegetable oil, rice, processed and canned food, textiles and copper items.

