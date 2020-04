553 new Corona positive cases reported during the last 24 hours in Maharashtra taking the total number of positive cases to 5,229. Of these, 722 patients have recovered so far.

Nineteen more deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours as the total death count rose to 251 with mortality rate at 4.80 per cent. A total of 82,304 tests have been conducted so far in state of which 77,638 have tested negative for Corona virus infection.