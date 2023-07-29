Taliban delegation will meet US officials in Doha this week

@FMMuttaqi

A Taliban delegation and technocratic professionals from Afghanistan will meet US officials in Doha this week. The meeting was confirmed by the State Department.

The department said that issues like the economy, security, and women’s rights will be discussed during the meeting.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri will meet a Taliban delegation in Doha to discuss humanitarian support for Afghanistan, security, women’s rights, economic stabilization, and efforts to counter narcotics production and trafficking. A Taliban foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement that acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi would lead the delegation.



No country has formally recognized the Taliban administration since the group returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 when U.S.-led foreign forces withdrew in chaos after a 20-year conflict.