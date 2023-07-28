इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jul 2023 11:15:46      انڈین آواز
26 people killed, 40 rescued after boat capsizes in lake in Philippines

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 26 people were killed and 40 rescued after a small boat capsized in a lake near the Philippine capital yesterday, July 27. According to the Philippine News Agency, the incident took place around 1 am when the motorized boat was battered by strong winds, causing it to capsize. It remained unclear how many people were aboard. The ferry was supposed to carry a maximum of 42 passengers and crew members but was overloaded. The operation is still ongoing for the possible rescue of other passengers. Sea accidents are common in the Philippine archipelago because of frequent storms, badly maintained boats, overcrowding and weak enforcement of safety regulations. 

