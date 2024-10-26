Bangladesh: Sanatan Manch calls for implementation of 8-point demand from Chittagong rally

In Bangladesh, Sanatan Jagaran Mancha organised a massive rally in Chattogram on Friday, calling for minority rights and security. The rally also pressed for the implementation of an 8-point demand including a speedy trial tribunal for cases involving the persecution of minorities, the enactment of a minority protection law, and the formation of a minority affairs ministry.

The rally brought together members of the Hindu community from Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, and the hill districts, who called on the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus to expedite the 8-point demand list. Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson for Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha, chaired the event.

Speakers at the rally voiced concerns over the continuous persecution faced by the Hindu community over the past 53 years, stressing that justice has not been served for the violence and killings endured by the minority group. They criticized what they called the government’s inaction in prosecuting those responsible for recent attacks on Hindu properties and places of worship, reports United News of Bangladesh (UNB)

The rally welcomed the government’s promises to provide compensation and institute reforms to support affected community members, urging timely action. “If the 8-point demands are fulfilled, the Sanatan community will remain forever grateful,” said representatives at the event.

The rally, moderated by Gouranga Das Brahmachari, featured addresses from journalists, lawyers, and teachers across sectors. The 8-point demands of the Sanatan Jagaran Mancha:

Establishment of a Special Tribunal – For swift trials in cases of minority persecution, including compensation and rehabilitation for victims.

Enactment of a Minority Protection Law – To ensure security and rights for minority communities.

Creation of a Ministry for Minority Affairs – To address the specific needs and issues of minority groups.

Upgrade of the Hindu Welfare Trust to a Hindu Foundation – And similar upgrades for the Buddhist and Christian Welfare Trusts.

Laws to Recover and Protect Debottar (Temple) Properties – Alongside proper enforcement of the Vested Property Return Act.

Prayer Rooms in Educational Institutions – To accommodate minority religious practices in all schools, colleges, and hostels.

Modernization of Sanskrit and Pali Education Boards – To enhance educational resources for these communities.

Five-Day Public Holiday for Durga Puja – Recognizing this important religious festival for the Hindu community. AIR