Tensions escalate in West Asia as Israel launches strikes on military targets in Iran

Tensions have escalated in West Asia as Israel conducted precise strikes on military targets in Iran. Iranian state media reported several loud explosions in Tehran. There was no immediate information on damage in Iran.

The Israel Defense Forces said the strikes are in response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack on the 1st of October.

In a statement the Israeli military said, regime of Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since last year on several fronts including direct attacks from Iranian soil.

Syrian state media said, Israeli air strikes have also targeted some military sites in central and southern areas of Syria.

Meanwhile, as per local media reports, Iraq has suspended all flight operations until further notice after Israeli airstrikes.

Iran recently launched two ballistic missile attacks on Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip that began with the terror attack by Palestinian armed group Hamas on Israel on 7th October, last year.

The United States has denied any involvement in strikes on Iran. The strike took place as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was returning to the United States after concluding a tour of West Asia where he and other US officials warned Israel not to further escalate the conflict in the region.