BSF & BGB DG-level talks postponed

AMN

The Director General-level border talks between Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) which was scheduled to be held on 18 to 22 November in New Delhi have been postponed.

The BGB requested the BSF to delay the meeting by a month, as BGB officials are currently deployed across the country due to the present situation, said BGB Spokesperson on Friday.

Border forces of India and Bangladesh hold DG-level meetings twice a year. This was the 55th such meeting. The last meeting took place in Dhaka in March this year.