Iran confirms Israeli airstrikes, accepts limited damage

WEB DESK

The Islamic Republic’s air defense system command on Saturday confirmed the airstrikes, stating they were part of Israel’s escalating measures and caused limited damage.

The public relations office of the Iranian air defense command issued a statement announcing that Israeli airstrikes against military centers in Tehran, the western province of Ilam, and the southwestern province of Khuzestan have been intercepted and countered successfully, reports IRNA.

Despite Iran’s warnings against Israel’s adventurous actions, these aggressions occurred, the statement said.

The statement also urged people to remain calm, maintain solidarity, and rely only on news from state media. It called on the nation to ignore enemy media rumors.

Earlier, IRNA reported that Iran’s air defense system was activated when Israeli forces attacked positions in the country. The defense system neutralized these efforts, successfully intercepting and countering the attacks, according to an air defense force public relations official.

The official noted that the details of the attack are under investigation.

At 02:15 local time (10:45 GMT late Friday), sounds resembling explosions were heard in several parts of Iran, particularly west of the capital. Additionally, Iran’s anti-missile system was once again activated in some eastern and central areas about two and a half hours later in response to new strikes.