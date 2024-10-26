Spanish President Pedro Sanchez to visit India from October 27-29

AMN / WEB DESK

President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, will pay an official visit to India from tomorrow until 29th October. He will be accompanied by his spouse, Begona Gomez. The External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that this will be his first visit to India. The visit of the President of Spain is taking place after 18 years.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and President Sanchez met several times on the sidelines of multilateral meetings. During the visit, President Sanchez will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi. The two leaders will inaugurate the Final Assembly Line Plant of C295 aircraft at Vadodara, a flagship ‘Make in India’ initiative in the aviation sector, which is being set up by Tata Advanced Systems in collaboration with Airbus Spain. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will also call on President Sanchez during his visit. President Sanchez will also visit Mumbai, where he will interact with trade and industry leaders, think tanks, and the film industry. A number of MoUs and agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, which shall give a fillip to bilateral cooperation.