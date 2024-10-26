THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez to visit India from October 27-29

Oct 26, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, will pay an official visit to India from tomorrow until 29th October. He will be accompanied by his spouse, Begona Gomez. The External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that this will be his first visit to India. The visit of the President of Spain is taking place after 18 years.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and President Sanchez met several times on the sidelines of multilateral meetings. During the visit, President Sanchez will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi. The two leaders will inaugurate the Final Assembly Line Plant of C295 aircraft at Vadodara, a flagship ‘Make in India’ initiative in the aviation sector, which is being set up by Tata Advanced Systems in collaboration with Airbus Spain. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will also call on President Sanchez during his visit. President Sanchez will also visit Mumbai, where he will interact with trade and industry leaders, think tanks, and the film industry. A number of MoUs and agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, which shall give a fillip to bilateral cooperation.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran says ‘entitled’ to self-defence after 2 soldiers killed in Israeli strikes

Oct 26, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Eight killed in suicide attack in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Oct 26, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran confirms Israeli airstrikes, accepts limited damage

Oct 26, 2024

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Special Drive against substandard helmets

October 26, 2024
URDU SECTION

غیر معیاری ہیلمٹ کے خلاف خصوصی مہم

October 26, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran says ‘entitled’ to self-defence after 2 soldiers killed in Israeli strikes

October 26, 2024
SPORTS

India beat New Zealand to secure bronze medal at Sultan Johor Cup junior Hockey tournament

October 26, 2024