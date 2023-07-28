6 killed in explosion near Shiite pilgrimage site at Damascus in Syria

At least six people were killed and as many as 23 injured after an explosion took place in Syria yesterday, July 27. According to the Syrian Arab News Agency, the bomb exploded near the Sayeda Zeinab mausoleum, which is Syria’s most visited Shiite pilgrimage site. The explosion was caused by a bomb placed in a taxi by unidentified people. The deadly blast came ahead of the annual commemoration of Ashura when Shiites remember the death of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Hussein, who died in the seventh-century battle. The authorities had tightened security measures around the mausoleum for the 10-day Ashura commemoration.