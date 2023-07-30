इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jul 2023 10:40:27      انڈین آواز
Pakistan: At least 40 killed, 200 injured as multiple blasts hit political rally at Khar in Bajaur

AMN / WEB DESK

 At least 40 people were killed and over 200 injured after a bomb blast in a political rally at Khar in Bajaur district around 4 PM today. According to reports, the blast hit a gathering of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party workers in the district. It is feared that the death toll might further rise as several of the injured are in critical condition. The nature of the explosion is not known yet.

According to Geo News more than 200 people have been injured during the blast that took place during the speech of a JUI-F leader.

The district emergency officer shared that the injured are also being shifted to Timergara and Peshawar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan confirmed that the blast was a suicide attack. He added that 10kg of explosives were used in the blast.

He added that the investigation teams are collecting evidence from the site of the blast.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Office said that PM Shehbaz has issued directives to investigate the incident and identify those who are responsible.

IG Frontier Corps (FC) Major General Noor Wali Khan has reached Bajaur to supervise the situation. Meanwhile, CMH Peshawar has been put on an alert and a rescue operation by the security forces and other law enforcement agencies is underway.

JUI-F chief Fazl demands inquiry into incident

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and KP Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan to carry out an inquiry into the incident.

Condemning the blast, Fazl prayed for the health of the injured and the higher ranks of the deceased.

He also urged the party workers to reach to the hospital and donate blood. 

“JUI workers should remain peaceful and federal and provincial governments should provide the best treatment to the injured,” said Fazl.

