Taliban ‘claims’ control of Panjshir Valley

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Taliban today said that they have conquered the Panjshir Valley – the bastion of the resistance forces and declared the end of the war in Afghanistan. The Chief Spokesman of Taliban Zabihullah Mujahid said this while addressing a Press Conference in Kabul.

However, members of the resistance forces refuted the claim of the Taliban and called it false.

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) said that they are still present in all strategic positions and fight against Taliban in Panjshir Valley will continue.

A tweet from the group’s Twitter handle also says the struggle against the Taliban and their partners will continue until justice and freedom prevails.

Over the weekend, the National Resistance Front said, its Spokesman Fahim Dashti and a Commander General Abdul Wudod Zara, were killed in the conflict, while a prominent Taliban General and 13 bodyguards were also killed.

Meanwhile, an aide of former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that Saleh is leading the resistance forces from an undisclosed location in Panjshir. He said, Saleh is safe and has not abandoned the people.