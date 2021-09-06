Bangladesh I&B Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud inaugurates Bangabandhu Media Centre

Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is to Head new Government in Afghanistan
FreeCurrencyRates.com



Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud today inaugurated the Bangabandhu Media Centre at the Press Club of India in New Delhi. Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Mahmud said, this initiative will strengthen the Indo-Bangladesh relationship.

He said, bilateral relations between both the countries have touched new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Remembering the contribution of Bangabandhu, Dr. Mahmud said, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman sacrificed his life for the freedom and the people of Bangladesh.

He thanked India for playing a critical role in the liberation efforts of Bangladesh saying that it had not been possible to liberate Bangladesh without the help of India.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh in India, Mr. Muhammad Imran said, this is the 50th year of diplomatic relation between India and Bangladesh.

He said, Indian media played a crucial role in Bangladesh’ liberation struggle and promoted India-Bangladesh relations.
The media centre will be equipped with modern facilities. It will have an exhibition hall and library on the first floor of the Press Club of India.

