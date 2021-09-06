Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is to Head new Government in Afghanistan
India-Russia energy partnership can bring stability to global energy market: PM Modi
India, US hold talks on situation in Afghanistan
UP: Yogi Govt Sets up Committee to assess Vacancies in Primary Schools
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Sep 2021 09:09:35      انڈین آواز

19 Chinese military aircrafts enter Taiwan’s Air Defence Identification Zone

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said that 19 Chinese military aircraft including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers entered its Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) yesterday. Taipei has been complaining for more than a year about repeated missions by China’s Air Force near the island. China sees democratic Taiwan as a breakaway province, but Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign state.

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said, Sunday’s mission by the Chinese Air Force involved four H-6 bombers, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, as well as an anti-submarine aircraft.

Taiwan deployed missile systems and dispatched combat aircraft to warn away the Chinese planes, the Ministry added.
Last week Taiwan’s Defence Ministry warned that China’s armed forces could paralyse Taiwan’s defences and that the Chinese threat is growing.

It was not clear what might have prompted China to launch its aircraft this time, but China has been describing its activities as necessary to protect the country’s sovereignty and deal with collusion between Taipei and Washington.

State media quoting Chinese mainland analysts said, it was a part of a routine drill, which displayed the unshakable power gap between the PLA and the armed forces on the island despite Taiwan’s recent military spending proposal targeting the PLA.
Beijing often launches such missions to express displeasure at comments made by Taiwan.

In June, it sent 28 military jets into the ADIZ – the largest incursion reported by Taiwan to date. On 24th of January, a similar mission saw 15 aircraft entering Taiwan’s air defence zone while on 12th of April, Taiwan reported 25 jets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Badminton; B Sai Praneeth.,Saina Nehwal to lead Indian challenge Thomas and Uber Cup

Harpal  Singh Bedi B Sai Praneeth and Saina Nehwal will spearhead  20-member  (10 women,10 men) Indi ...

India scripts history at Tokyo Paralympics, win record tally of 19 medals

SPORTS DESK India has created history at the Tokyo Paralympics, returning home with as many as 19 medals, t ...

Team has sufficient time to get back into a rhythm; Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Ajay Ratra

Harpal Singh Bedi Admitting that long breaks do impact the team's momentum, Delhi Capitals assistant coa ...

خبرنامہ

ملا برادر نئی افغانستان حکومت کی قیادت کریں گے

طالبان ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ طالبان کے شریک بانی ملا برادر نئی ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz