Taiwan’s Defence Ministry detects the presence of 41 Chinese military aircraft

AMN/ WEB DESK

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence detected the presence of 41 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and an official ship operating around its territorial waters on Thursday.

In a post on X, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence(MND) said 41 PLA aircraft, 7 Chinese Navy vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 AM, Thursday. 24 out of 41 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded.

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan’s MND recorded 23 sorties of PLA aircraft, seven PLAN vessels and an official ship operating around its territory.