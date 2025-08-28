Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry detects the presence of 41 Chinese military aircraft

Aug 28, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence detected the presence of 41 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and an official ship operating around its territorial waters on Thursday.

In a post on X, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence(MND) said 41 PLA aircraft, 7 Chinese Navy vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 AM, Thursday. 24 out of 41 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded.

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan’s MND recorded 23 sorties of PLA aircraft, seven PLAN vessels and an official ship operating around its territory. 

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan: Volcanic eruption at Mount Shinmoe; plumes rise to over 5500 mts

Aug 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Zelenskyy Condemns Deadly Russian Missile Strike on Kyiv, Urges Tougher Sanctions

Aug 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad

Aug 28, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

امریکی محصولات کا دباؤ: ٹیکسٹائل اور چھوٹی صنعتوں پر بدترین اثرات

28 August 2025 6:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan: Volcanic eruption at Mount Shinmoe; plumes rise to over 5500 mts

28 August 2025 6:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry detects the presence of 41 Chinese military aircraft

28 August 2025 6:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Zelenskyy Condemns Deadly Russian Missile Strike on Kyiv, Urges Tougher Sanctions

28 August 2025 6:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!