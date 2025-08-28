Japan: Volcanic eruption at Mount Shinmoe; plumes rise to over 5500 mts

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Japan, a volcano eruption at Mount Shinmoe on the southwestern island of Kyushu is reported today with plumes rising to 5,500 meters. Local media quoting the Japan Meteorological Agency reports that the 1,421-metre volcano straddling Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures erupted at 4:53 a.m. local time, sending volcanic material 5,000 metres above the crater for the first time since July 3. The agency gave a level 3 alert on a scale of 5, calling on the public to refrain from approaching the crater in both Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, the report said. Mount Shinmoe is one of the 50 constantly monitored active volcanoes in Japan that erupted on June 22 for the first time since June 2018.