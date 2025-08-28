Zelenskyy Condemns Deadly Russian Missile Strike on Kyiv, Urges Tougher Sanctions

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia’s latest missile strike on Kyiv, which killed at least eight people, including a child, and wounded dozens more.

In a post on X, Mr. Zelenskyy said, Right now in Kyiv, first responders are clearing the rubble of an ordinary residential building after a Russian strike.

Another massive attack against our cities and communities. Killings again. Tragically, at least 8 people have already been confirmed dead. One of them is a child. My condolences to all their families and loved ones. Zelenskyy urged the international community to take a stronger stance against Russia and called for stricter sanctions for ruining the diplomacy.