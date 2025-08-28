Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad

Aug 28, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad yesterday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported. The quake was recorded in Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, Swabi, and Mansehra, and other adjoining areas, with its tremors reaching up to Gahkuch city of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan’s Ghizer district.

Pakistan Meteorological Department stated that the epicentre was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. No casualties or damage have been reported in the quake.

