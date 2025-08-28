Danish PM Frederiksen: Interference in Denmark and Greenland Is Unacceptable

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that any interference in Denmark’s internal affairs and in Greenland is “unacceptable,” following reports that American citizens with ties to the White House are involved in covert influence activities in Greenland.

Earlier on Wednesday, Danish broadcaster DR reported that at least three US citizens connected to President Donald Trump have been conducting influence operations in Greenland, including establishing private networks and compiling lists of local figures based on their stance toward US control of the Arctic island. The Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also noted that Washington has not explicitly denied the allegations.

Ms. Frederiksen said she had raised the issue with US senators at a meeting attended by Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt. Since taking office earlier this year, Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in gaining control of Greenland, stating he would not rule out the use of “military or economic coercion” to achieve that goal.

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service told media that Greenland has increasingly been the target of influence campaigns aimed at creating tension between Copenhagen and Nuuk, Greenland’s capital. Greenland, a former Danish colony, became an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark in 1953. It was granted home rule in 1979, expanding its autonomy, though Denmark retains authority over foreign affairs and defence.