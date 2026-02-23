T20 WORLD CUP: England beat Sri Lanka by 51 Runs in Super 8 Opener at Pallekele

Last Updated on February 23, 2026 12:07 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

England began their Super 8 campaign at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium with a dominant 51-run victory over hosts Sri Lanka today.

Batting first, England were restricted to 146 for 9 as Sri Lanka’s spinners, led by Dunith Wellalage, kept tight control. Phil Salt top-scored with 62, while late contributions from Will Jacks and Jamie Overton lifted a total many considered below par.

England’s bowlers then took charge. Jofra Archer struck early before Jacks claimed 3/22 to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 34/5 inside the powerplay. Dasun Shanaka offered brief resistance with 30, but Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson finished the job as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 95.

The win puts England top of Group 2 and deals a blow to Sri Lanka’s semi-final hopes ahead of matches against Pakistan and New Zealand.