T20 World Cup: South Africa beat India by 76-Run in Super Eight

Last Updated on February 23, 2026 12:25 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sports Desk

South Africa snapped India’s 13-match T20 World Cup winning streak with a dominant 76-run victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The defeat was India’s first in any ICC tournament in 18 matches, echoing their 2023 World Cup final heartbreak at the same venue.

Choosing to bat, the Proteas recovered from a shaky 20/3—stifled by Jasprit Bumrah’s clinical 3/15—thanks to a blistering 97-run stand between David Miller and Dewald Brevis. Miller top-scored with a 35-ball 63, while Tristan Stubbs’ unbeaten 44 propelled South Africa to a formidable 187/7.

India’s chase never gained momentum against a disciplined South African attack. Marco Jansen led the charge with a four-wicket haul, and Keshav Maharaj turned the game on its head with a three-wicket over in the 15th. Shivam Dube provided a solitary spark for the defending champions, scoring a valiant 42, but received little support from stars like Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya. India was eventually bundled out for 111 in 18.5 overs, marking a massive statement win for South Africa in the Super Eight stage.

Opting to bat, South Africa rode on Miller (63 off 35 balls) and young Dewald Brevis’ (45 off 29 balls) recovery act — 97-run fourth-wicket stand from just 51 balls — to post 187/7. In reply, India never got going as the Aiden Markram-led side outsmarted them to bowl the co-hosts out for 111 in 18.5 overs with Marco Jansen taking 4/22.