Mukul Roy, the ‘Chanakya’ of Bengal Politics, Passes Away at 72

Aafreen Hussain / Kolkata

Veteran West Bengal politician Mukul Roy, widely regarded as the “Chanakya of Bengal politics” for his sharp organisational and strategic skills, passed away in the early hours of Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 72.

Roy had been in a coma for several months and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Salt Lake, Kolkata. He breathed his last around 1:30 am on February 23, according to his family. His death has cast a deep shadow over the political landscape of West Bengal.

His son, Subhranshu Roy, said, “The incident happened around 1:30 am. Father had won many battles in life, but he lost this one. I have spoken to the doctors and am heading to the hospital.”

Architect of Trinamool Congress

Mukul Roy was one of the principal architects of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) at the time of its formation in 1998. For over two decades, he remained a key strategist in Bengal politics. Known for his grassroots network and organisational acumen, Roy played a crucial role in strengthening the party’s structure and expanding its influence across the state.

Role in the UPA Government

During the UPA regime at the Centre, Roy served as Union Minister for Railways for about six months and as Minister of State for Shipping for nearly three years.

In 2012, he found himself at the centre of a national controversy over the Railway Budget. After then Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi proposed a passenger fare hike and faced opposition from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trivedi resigned. Roy subsequently took charge as Railway Minister and rolled back the fare increase, drawing both praise and sharp criticism.

Later that year, when the TMC withdrew support from the UPA-II government over issues including 51% FDI in retail and aviation, Roy’s tenure as Railway Minister ended in September 2012.

Exit from TMC and Shift to BJP

Amid growing differences and controversies, Roy resigned from the TMC on September 25, 2017. He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also stepped down from his Rajya Sabha membership on October 11, 2017. In the BJP, he served as a national vice-president and played a key role in strengthening the party’s organisational base in Bengal.

Return to TMC and Legal Battle

On June 11, 2021, Roy made a dramatic return to the TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee, along with his son Subhranshu Roy. Shortly thereafter, he was appointed a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the West Bengal Assembly and became its chairman on July 14, 2021.

However, in January 2022, his lawyer informed the Assembly Speaker that Roy continued to remain with the BJP. Subsequently, the Speaker disqualified him under the anti-defection law. The matter reached the Supreme Court, which on January 16 this year granted interim relief considering his deteriorating health.

End of a Political Era

From serving as TMC’s National General Secretary for nearly 17 years (1998–2015) to holding senior positions in the BJP, Mukul Roy’s political journey was marked by influence, controversy, and strategic brilliance.

With his passing, Bengal politics has lost one of its most seasoned tacticians. He leaves behind a legacy of organisational leadership and a generation of political followers who regarded him as a master strategist in the state’s dynamic political arena.