Syrian army intensifies operations against rebel forces in northern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib

The Syrian army today intensified operations against rebel forces in the northern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. In a statement released by the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces, the military claimed that with the support of Russian Forces, it have killed more than 400 militants in the past 24 hours. As per the media reports, concentrated air, missile, and artillery strikes of the joint forces destroyed five command centres and seven ammunition depots belonging to the rebels.

The military command dismissed reports that rebel groups have seized control of towns and villages, labeling such claims as false propaganda.