‘Deeply regrettable’: MEA on breach at Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala

AMN

India has said that the incident related to the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission earlier today in Agartala is deeply regrettable.

In a statement, External Affairs Ministry said that the diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. The Ministry added that the Government of India is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy and Assistant High Commissions in the country.

Meanwhile Bangladesh government deeply resented the violent demonstration and attack by a large group of protesters of the Hindu Sangharsh Samity on the premises of the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala today.

“This particular act in Agartala stands in violation of the inviolability of diplomatic missions, as the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961, asks for,” said Bangladesh foreign ministry in a statement this evening.