Sushma, Jaitely, George conferred Padma Vibhushan (Posthumously)

Former Union Minister George Fernandes, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley will be awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Pejavara math seer late Vishveshateertha Swamiji will be awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously. former Prime Minister of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth and Boxer MC Mary Kom will get Padma Vibhushan.

Former Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar and Legal luminary and educator N R Madhava Menon will be conferred Padma Bhushan posthumously. Eminent Writer Manoj Das, Shuttler P V Sindhu, industrialist Anand Mahindra will get Padma Bhushan.

The government announced 141 Padma Awards on the eve of 71st Republic Day. The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhusan and 118 Padma Shri awards. 34 awardees are women and 18 foreigners. 12 persons are awarded posthumously.

Footballer Oinem Bembem Devi, Film Director Karan Johar, Actress Kangna Ranaut will get Padma Shri.

Several unsung heroes like Jagdish Lal Ahuja, Javed Ahmad Tak, Tulasi Gowda, Mohammed Sharif, Satyanayana Mundayoor, S Ramakrishna and Yogi Aeron have been selected for Padma Shri.

Padma Vibhushan (7)

S.No. Name Field State/Country 1. Shri George Fernandes(Posthumous) Public Affairs Bihar 2. Shri Arun Jaitley (Posthumous) Public Affairs Delhi 3. Sir Anerood Jugnauth GCSK Public Affairs Mauritius 4. Smt. M. C. Mary Kom Sports Manipur 5. Shri Chhannulal Mishra Art Uttar Pradesh 6. Smt. Sushma Swaraj(Posthumous) Public Affairs Delhi 7. Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji SriPejavaraAdhokhajaMathaUdupi (Posthumous) Others-Spiritualism Karnataka Padma Bhushan (16) S.No. Name Field State/Country 8. Shri M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M) Others-Spiritualism Kerala 9. Shri Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous) Public Affairs Bangladesh 10. Shri Muzaffar Hussain Baig Public Affairs Jammu and Kashmir