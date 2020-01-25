FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jan 2020 01:26:47      انڈین آواز
Ad

Coronavirus Outbreak: 3 People Under Watch in Mumbai After China from Return

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Three persons who returned from China have been kept under observation at a Mumbai hospital for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus which has infected a large number of people in the neighbouring country, officials said on Friday. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said no case of coronavirus infection has been found in the state, and people should not panic.

Till now, no cases of coronavirus infection have been detected during screening of passengers at the Mumbai airport, a health department official had said earlier in the day. “No passenger with history of visit to Wuhan city of China in the last 14 days was found positive (for the virus) during thermal scanning,” he had said.

As many as 1,789 passengers underwent thermal screening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here for the coronavirus since January 19. Two of them, who had traveled to China, were admitted to civic- run Kasturba Hospital in the city as a precaution.

Another passenger, who had returned from Hong Kong, was admitted to the hospital for medical examination on Friday, additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said. The passenger belongs to neighbouring Thane district, he added.

The two persons admitted to the hospital earlier are from Nallasopara in neighbouring Palghar district. Their blood samples had been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune and reports were expected on Saturday, Kakani said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Differently-abled Special athletes are real heroes: Vijender Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympic medal winning pugilist Vijender Singh on Friday promised his full s ...

Govt to recruit 1500 coaches, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

By A Correspondent / NEW DELHI UNION MINISTER for Sports Kiren Rijiju today said the government would recr ...

India beat New Zealand by 6 wicket at Eden Park in Auckland

WEB DESK India have won the first T20 International of five-match series against the New Zealand by six wic ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

WEB DESK Shah Rukh Khan has shared a viral video, which was earlier shared by businessman Anand Mahindra. T ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!