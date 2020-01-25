Coronavirus Outbreak: 3 People Under Watch in Mumbai After China from Return

WEB DESK

Three persons who returned from China have been kept under observation at a Mumbai hospital for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus which has infected a large number of people in the neighbouring country, officials said on Friday. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said no case of coronavirus infection has been found in the state, and people should not panic.

Till now, no cases of coronavirus infection have been detected during screening of passengers at the Mumbai airport, a health department official had said earlier in the day. “No passenger with history of visit to Wuhan city of China in the last 14 days was found positive (for the virus) during thermal scanning,” he had said.

As many as 1,789 passengers underwent thermal screening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here for the coronavirus since January 19. Two of them, who had traveled to China, were admitted to civic- run Kasturba Hospital in the city as a precaution.

Another passenger, who had returned from Hong Kong, was admitted to the hospital for medical examination on Friday, additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said. The passenger belongs to neighbouring Thane district, he added.

The two persons admitted to the hospital earlier are from Nallasopara in neighbouring Palghar district. Their blood samples had been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune and reports were expected on Saturday, Kakani said.