FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jan 2020 11:56:40      انڈین آواز
Ad

EC Asks Police to File FIR Against BJP’s Kapil Mishra For Communal Tweet

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI

The Election Commission has asked the police to file a complaint against BJP leader Kapil Mishra over a communal tweet made against those protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of the assembly polls.

The poll body had earlier asked Twitter to remove the post that referred to protest spots in the city as “mini-Pakistans”, terming it as a “highly objectionable” comment that “appeals to communal feelings”.

In the tweet posted on Thursday, Mr Mishra had referred to Shaheen Bagh, the site of one of the most prominent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the country, as an entry point for Pakistan. “Pakistan is entering through Shaheen Bagh, and mini-Pakistans are being created in Delhi…Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Inderlok. The law is not followed here and Pakistani rioters are occupying the roads,” he posted in Hindi.

In another post, he compared the Delhi election on February 8 to an “India vs Pakistan” clash.

Mr Mishra has been issued a notice over the controversial tweets, and asked to file an explanation within a day. He has sought three days to reply. “I don’t think I said anything wrong. Speaking truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement,” the BJP candidate said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Differently-abled Special athletes are real heroes: Vijender Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympic medal winning pugilist Vijender Singh on Friday promised his full s ...

Govt to recruit 1500 coaches, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

By A Correspondent / NEW DELHI UNION MINISTER for Sports Kiren Rijiju today said the government would recr ...

India beat New Zealand by 6 wicket at Eden Park in Auckland

WEB DESK India have won the first T20 International of five-match series against the New Zealand by six wic ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

WEB DESK Shah Rukh Khan has shared a viral video, which was earlier shared by businessman Anand Mahindra. T ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!