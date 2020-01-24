EC Asks Police to File FIR Against BJP’s Kapil Mishra For Communal Tweet

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI

The Election Commission has asked the police to file a complaint against BJP leader Kapil Mishra over a communal tweet made against those protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of the assembly polls.

The poll body had earlier asked Twitter to remove the post that referred to protest spots in the city as “mini-Pakistans”, terming it as a “highly objectionable” comment that “appeals to communal feelings”.

In the tweet posted on Thursday, Mr Mishra had referred to Shaheen Bagh, the site of one of the most prominent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the country, as an entry point for Pakistan. “Pakistan is entering through Shaheen Bagh, and mini-Pakistans are being created in Delhi…Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Inderlok. The law is not followed here and Pakistani rioters are occupying the roads,” he posted in Hindi.

In another post, he compared the Delhi election on February 8 to an “India vs Pakistan” clash.

Mr Mishra has been issued a notice over the controversial tweets, and asked to file an explanation within a day. He has sought three days to reply. “I don’t think I said anything wrong. Speaking truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement,” the BJP candidate said.