Surat: Migrant workers get permission to return to their native places

The migrant workers working in Surat can now go to their native places after getting due permission from the District Collector.

Member of Parliament C R Patil had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the matter. Following which, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani allowed the migrant workers to go to their native places by arranging private vehicles.

Talking to media, MP C R Patil said, the workers will have to take due permission and vehicle passes from the District Collector for this purpose.