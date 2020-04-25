Latest News

Central Team takes stock of COVID-19 situation in Hyderabad

AMN/ HYDERABAD

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which reached Hyderabad earlier in the day today, took stock of COVID-19 pandemic situation in capital city. The Central team led by additional Secretary in Jal Shakti Ministry Arun Baroka, called on the State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and visited the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Gachibowli.

The team inquired various aspects like observing lock down, following pandemic protocol, treatment of COVID-19 patients among others. AIR Correspondent reports the Central team is likely to stay in Hyderabad for two more days.

A day after its constitution, the five-member Central Team has begun its assessment about the preparedness of the health sector in combating COVID-19 in Hyderabad, where high number of Corona positive cases are being reported. The team called on State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to know various initiatives that the state authorities are implementing to contain spread of Coronavirus.

The Central team went-round the newly set up, 1500-bedded, COVID treatment facility named Telangana Institute of Medical Science and Research at Gachibowli and inquired all the details from the health staff and gathered information from the medical officials about medical care being taken in the hospital.

It also visited the central kitchen of Akshay Patra from where food is being supplied to shelter homes of migrant labourers and also being distributed free of cost to people.

The Central team will study about implementation of lockdown and people’s hardships, adherence to preventive measures like social distancing and supply of essential commodities.

The team will also share its expertise with the state officials for effectively tackling the pandemic besides meeting the DGP and visiting GHMC Control Room tomorrow. It will submit its report to the Central Government at the earliest.

The IMCT members include Senior Public Health Specialist Dr Chandrashekhar, NIN Director Dr Hemalata, Director Consumer Affairs S S Thakur and NIDM Associate Professor Shekhar Chaturvedi.

