Trials of Plasma Therapy inaugurated at Bengaluru today

AMN

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu inaugurated the clinical trials of Convalescent Plasma Therapy at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru today.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sudhakar said that plasma therapy will help COVID-19 patients to recover faster. He thanked the recovered COVID-19 patient who volunteered to donate plasma cells that will help COVID patients who are in Intensive Care Unit.

The Minister said, trials for treatment of patients in ventilators will start next week. The method used for the therapy involves transfusion of plasma cells from a COVID-19 recovered patient to a critical Corona patient.