Ramazan begins without usual gatherings amid lockdown in Uttar Pradesh

AMN

The Islamic month of Ramazan , has begun amid lockdown and on the first day of the month today, people followed guidelines of Health Department during Iftar and the special prayer Taraweeh in Uttar Pradesh,.

With the lockdown in place till 3rd of May, this is a Ramazan without the usual gatherings at prayer time and during meals.

Many rozedars have never seen such kind of Iftar in their life where they were breaking their fast in their houses and were not part of any gathering in mosques.

People of minority community greeted each other on phone yesterday after sighting of moon and beginning of Ramzan from today and made preparations at home for Sehri, a meal before beginning of fasting.

There was no rush to mosques or on streets as Muslims quietly welcomed the holy month with a prayer for the safety of their loved ones in the wake of the pandemic.

All Imams, Ulema and Muslim organizations in the state have unanimously decided that during Ramazan, Muslims will not congregate in mosques, religious places and perform all rituals like ‘Iftaar’ and ‘Taraweeh’ at home keeping in mind social distancing norms.

Famous Sunni Cleric and Imam of historic Aishbagh Eidgah of Lucknow Khalid Rashid Firangi Mehli said that people should pray that human kind get rid of this deadly virus as early as possible.

Darul Uloom Deoband, in its 16-point guideline as a Fatwa, has also advised people against holding Roza iftar, offering Namaz and performing Taraweeh in Masjids. Darul Uloom’s Mohatmim (Vice-Chancellor) Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani has said that only those who have been appointed for prayers in the mosques on the permission of the District Administration should perform Taraweeh while others should perform the Taraweeh inside their houses.