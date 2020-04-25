Madhya Pradesh CM launches Jeevan Shakti Yojana

AMN

Many new cases of infection have been reported in Madhya Pradesh and with this the total number of infected persons has crossed the 1800 mark.

The number of deaths has gone up to 92. So far, 210 people have been completely cured and discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan launched the Jeevan Shakti Yojana today. Under this scheme, women in urban areas can earn by making masks at home. The government will pay them Rs 11 per mask.

On this occasion, Chief Minister interacted with some women of the state through video conferencing, who have registered to make masks.

Chief Minister told them that by making masks, not only can you make profit but you will also do virtuous work because the mask can stop spreading of Corona infection and will save people’s lives.

The Chief Minister said that women wishing to make masks will have to register themselves by calling on the Call Centre number through their telephone or mobile.

After registration, they will get an order to make masks on their mobiles. They will get orders to make at least 200 masks at a time. The mask should be made of cotton cloth.

After making the mask, they will submit their masks to the nodal officer appointed by the government. Its payment will be credited to their account on the same day or the next day.