Bengal govt not cooperating in assessing COVID-19 situation: IMCTs

The visiting Inter-Ministerial Central Teams have alleged that the West Bengal Government is not cooperating with them on assessing the lockdown measures and COVID situation in the state.

In a letter written to the State Chief Secretary Mr Rajiv Sinha the team leader of South Bengal District Mr Apurba Chandra has alleged that they have not yet received any reply of four letters written by them to the State. Mr Chandra also raised the issue of their safety and security during field visits and supply of PPTs to them.

He said that the State Government is not providing information regarding number of people staying in quarantine, supply of essential commodities, condition of relief camps and enforcement of lockdown procedures.

The leader of the visiting Central team in North Bengal also wrote a letter to the State Chief Secretary complaining on the same issues.

The team led by Mr Vineet Joshi visited Kalimpong and Siliguri areas in North Bengal today to take stock of the lockdown situation. The Union Home Ministry deputed two Inter-ministerial Central Team for assessing the situation in seven Districts of the State.

One team has been entrusted for South Bengal Districts, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore Districts including Kolkata while another has been assigned for Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Darjeeling Districts in North Bengal.

On the other hand, the State Chief Secretary has said that the Central teams are free to visit anywhere and senior officer of the State Government cannot waste their time accompanying the teams in present situation.

Meanwhile, 38 persons tested positive of Coronavirus in last 24 hours in the state. According to State Health Department sources, altogether 423 Corona positive patients are and the treatment at different hospitals.

In all, 105 persons have been released from hospitals after recovery from Corona positive cases. There is no casualty reported during the time and the death toll over Corona stands at 18 so far.