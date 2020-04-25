Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 7,81,382 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
US states partly reopen as virus deaths top 50,000
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,95,920 worldwide

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Apr 2020 09:31:47      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bengal govt not cooperating in assessing COVID-19 situation: IMCTs

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The visiting Inter-Ministerial Central Teams have alleged that the West Bengal Government is not cooperating with them on assessing the lockdown measures and COVID situation in the state.

In a letter written to the State Chief Secretary Mr Rajiv Sinha the team leader of South Bengal District Mr Apurba Chandra has alleged that they have not yet received any reply of four letters written by them to the State. Mr Chandra also raised the issue of their safety and security during field visits and supply of PPTs to them.

He said that the State Government is not providing information regarding number of people staying in quarantine, supply of essential commodities, condition of relief camps and enforcement of lockdown procedures.

The leader of the visiting Central team in North Bengal also wrote a letter to the State Chief Secretary complaining on the same issues.

The team led by Mr Vineet Joshi visited Kalimpong and Siliguri areas in North Bengal today to take stock of the lockdown situation. The Union Home Ministry deputed two Inter-ministerial Central Team for assessing the situation in seven Districts of the State.

One team has been entrusted for South Bengal Districts, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore Districts including Kolkata while another has been assigned for Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Darjeeling Districts in North Bengal.

On the other hand, the State Chief Secretary has said that the Central teams are free to visit anywhere and senior officer of the State Government cannot waste their time accompanying the teams in present situation.

Meanwhile, 38 persons tested positive of Coronavirus in last 24 hours in the state. According to State Health Department sources, altogether 423 Corona positive patients are and the treatment at different hospitals.

In all, 105 persons have been released from hospitals after recovery from Corona positive cases. There is no casualty reported during the time and the death toll over Corona stands at 18 so far.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!