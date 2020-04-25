COVID-19 cases in India climb to 24,506 in India, death toll at 775

AMN / DELHI

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 24 thousand 5 hundred and 6 while the death toll rose to 775. Health Ministry data said, the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 18 thousand 668. As many as 5 thousand 62 people have been cured or discharged and one had migrated.

Maharashtra has the highest number of 6817 cases followed by Gujarat 2815 and Delhi with 2514 cases. Highest number of 301 people have lost lives in Maharashtra. Gujarat has reported 127 deaths , Madhya Pradesh 92 and Delhi 53 deaths.