Strategic disinvestment helped India move ahead on path of development: FM Sitharaman

AMN / WEB DESK

In celebrations of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)”, the Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM) organised a Conference on the theme “Creating Wealth through Market” as an iconic event in 75 cities across the country. All the cities were connected virtually via video conferencing.

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the conference virtually from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. Addressing the conference Nirmala Sitharaman said that post-1994, plans of strategic investment opened up, and now those companies are giving better output and competing equally with FPOs. She said that with strategic disinvestment India is moving ahead on the path of development by creating more opportunities for investment. She talked of Bharat ETF (Exchange-traded fund ) and how the deepening and diversification of the Bond market has benefited the economy. She expressed her delight that young entrepreneurs are coming up, resulting in public-private partnerships which are helping in the economic development of the country.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad inaugurated the Conference at Vigyan Bhawan, by lightning the lamp. Speaking on the occasion Dr Bhagwat said that disinvestment has become janbhagidari as lots of people are participating in it to make it more effective. He said that steps taken by DIPAM have helped promote the development of the nation as envisaged by Prime minister Narendra Modi.