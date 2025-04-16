Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Stock Market April 16: Sensex up for 3rd day, gains 309 pts, Nifty at 23,437

Apr 16, 2025

The benchmark domestic equity indices today ended in positive territory for the third straight session, led by gains in Oil and Gas, Media and Banking sectors. Both the indices offset mixed global cues, paring intraday losses to register gains during the second half of trade. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, rose 309 points to close at 77,044. The National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 advanced 109 points to settle at 23,437. The broader market indices at the BSE outperformed the frontline indices. The Mid-Cap index increased by over 0.6 per cent and the Small-Cap index added over 0.9 per cent.

