India’s exports register growth of 5.5% to hit record 820.93 billion dollars in FY 2024-25

India’s total exports of goods and services registered a growth of 5.5 per cent, reaching a record 820.93 billion dollars during April- March 2024-25, compared to 778.13 billion dollars in the previous fiscal year, despite the uncertainties in the global market.

According to data compiled by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the country’s total exports during the reported period are estimated at 820.93 billion dollars, while total imports are estimated at 915.19 billion dollars. Merchandise exports touched 437.4 billion dollars, with non-petroleum exports rising 6 per cent year-on-year at 374.08 billion dollars in FY25. Merchandise imports were at 720.24 billion dollars during the same period. Merchandise trade deficit during this period was at around 283 billion US dollars.

As per the data, India’s trade deficit expanded to 21.54 billion dollars in March this year. Merchandise exports went up marginally by 0.7 per cent to 41.97 billion dollars during the month. Meanwhile, merchandise imports rose 11.3 per cent to 63.51 billion dollars in March.