Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s exports register growth of 5.5% to hit record 820.93 billion dollars in FY 2024-25

Apr 16, 2025
India’s exports register growth of 5.5% to hit record 820.93 billion dollars in FY 2024-25

India’s total exports of goods and services registered a growth of 5.5 per cent, reaching a record 820.93 billion dollars during April- March 2024-25, compared to 778.13 billion dollars in the previous fiscal year, despite the uncertainties in the global market.

According to data compiled by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the country’s total exports during the reported period are estimated at 820.93 billion dollars, while total imports are estimated at 915.19 billion dollars. Merchandise exports touched 437.4 billion dollars, with non-petroleum exports rising 6 per cent year-on-year at 374.08 billion dollars in FY25. Merchandise imports were at 720.24 billion dollars during the same period. Merchandise trade deficit during this period was at around 283 billion US dollars.

As per the data, India’s trade deficit expanded to 21.54 billion dollars in March this year. Merchandise exports went up marginally by 0.7 per cent to 41.97 billion dollars during the month. Meanwhile, merchandise imports rose 11.3 per cent to 63.51 billion dollars in March.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Gold Hits Record High Globally, Surpasses $3,300 mark

Apr 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Stock Market April 16: Sensex up for 3rd day, gains 309 pts, Nifty at 23,437

Apr 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Goyal Meets Starlink Delegation, Discusses Tech & Investment Plans in India

Apr 16, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट को मिले छह नए जज, केंद्र सरकार ने की नियुक्ति

16 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Declares Uranium Enrichment ‘Non-Negotiable’: FM Araghchi

16 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Gold Hits Record High Globally, Surpasses $3,300 mark

16 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

US Vice President Vance, Second Lady to visit Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra During India tour

16 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!