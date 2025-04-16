Gold Hits Record High Globally, Surpasses $3,300 mark

Global gold prices surpassed the 3,300 dollar mark for the first time today, as investors sought safe-haven assets after US President Donald Trump ordered a probe into potential new tariffs on US critical mineral imports. Spot gold price in international markets was up 2.4 percent to 3,311 an ounce, a short while ago, after hitting a record high of 3,334 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures gained 2.3 percent to 3,315 dollars.

Meanwhile, Gold prices in India also soared to historic levels, breaching the 95,000 rupees mark for the first time ever in the domestic futures market.