BUSINESS AWAAZ

Apr 16, 2025
Global gold prices surpassed the 3,300 dollar mark for the first time today, as investors sought safe-haven assets after US President Donald Trump ordered a probe into potential new tariffs on US critical mineral imports. Spot gold price in international markets was up 2.4 percent to 3,311 an ounce, a short while ago, after hitting a record high of 3,334 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures gained 2.3 percent to 3,315 dollars.

Meanwhile, Gold prices in India also soared to historic levels, breaching the 95,000 rupees mark for the first time ever in the domestic futures market.

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Stock Market April 16: Sensex up for 3rd day, gains 309 pts, Nifty at 23,437

Apr 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s exports register growth of 5.5% to hit record 820.93 billion dollars in FY 2024-25

Apr 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Goyal Meets Starlink Delegation, Discusses Tech & Investment Plans in India

Apr 16, 2025

HINDI SECTION

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट को मिले छह नए जज, केंद्र सरकार ने की नियुक्ति

16 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Declares Uranium Enrichment ‘Non-Negotiable’: FM Araghchi

16 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Gold Hits Record High Globally, Surpasses $3,300 mark

16 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

US Vice President Vance, Second Lady to visit Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra During India tour

16 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
