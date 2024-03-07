Stock March 7: Indices end at fresh closing peaks; Nifty closes at 22,493.5, Sensex settles 33 points up

In the forex market, the Indian rupee on Thursday ended at 82 rupees and 79 paise against the US dollar.

Domestic benchmark Nifty50 and Sensex registered record closing highs for the second straight session on Thursday, March 7, as the bulls continued to dominate the market, thanks to buying in fast-moving consumer goods and metal and mining stocks.

The Sensex rose 33.4 points, or 0.05 per cent, to settle at 74,119.39, while the Nifty50 added 19.5 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 22,493.55 after scaling all-time highs of 22,525.65 and 74,245.17 during the intraday session, respectively, wherein the 50-scrip index crossed the psychologically important level of 22,500 for the first time.

“Equity benchmark indices edged higher after hitting a record high amid a firm trend in the US market and FII inflows. Moreover, faster than expected economic growth for the current fiscal year boosted sentiments for metal and capital goods stocks,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Nifty Bank shed 0.27 per cent, or 129.6 points, to settle at 47,835.8. Meanwhile, the broader, more domestically-focussed Nifty SmallCap100 and Nifty MidCap100 gained 0.85 per cent, and 0.23 per cent, respectively, outperforming the benchmarks.