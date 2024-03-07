Delhi court summons CM Arvind Kejriwal on complaint from ED

AMN / NEW DELHI

A Delhi Court has issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. Mr Kejriwal has been asked to appear in court on the 16th of March.

The order came after the Enforcement Directorate filed a complaint that the Delhi Chief Minister was not complying with their summons in the alleged case.

Mr. Kejriwal’s name has been mentioned multiple times in charge sheets filed by the ED under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the excise policy case. The agency had alleged Mr Kejriwal was in touch with other accused during the preparation of the excise policy for Delhi Government in 2021-22.