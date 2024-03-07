Govt approves continuation of subsidy under Ujjwala scheme for another year

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Government has approved the continuation of 300 rupees targeted subsidy per cylinder to PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries till the 31st of March 2025. Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said over 10.27 crore beneficiaries will get subsidy directly in their accounts. The total expenditure will be 12,000 crore rupees for the financial year 2024-25. The subsidy is credited directly to the bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries.

The Centre has also approved a comprehensive national-level IndiaAI mission with a budget outlay of 10,371 crore rupees. The Mission aims to establish a comprehensive ecosystem catalysing AI innovation through strategic programmes and partnerships across the public and private sectors. It will be implemented by IndiaAI Independent Business Division under Digital India Corporation. Mr Goyal said IndiaAI innovation centres will be set up across the country to give impetus to the AI ecosystem. The approved IndiaAI Mission will propel innovation and build domestic capacities to ensure the tech sovereignty of India. It will also create highly skilled employment opportunities to harness the demographic dividend of the country. IndiaAI Mission will help India demonstrate to the world how this transformative technology can be used for social good and enhance its global competitiveness.

The Government has also approved to release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners with effect from the 1st of January 2024 representing an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 46 per cent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be 12 thousand 868 crores per annum. This will benefit about 49.18 lakh Central Government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners.

The Cabinet has also approved the proposal of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme, 2024 (UNNATI – 2024) for 10 years from the date of notification along with eight years for committed liabilities. Over ten thousand crore rupees will be spent as an incentive to boost the industry and service sector.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given its approval for the Minimum Support Prices for Raw Jute for the 2024-25 season. The MSP of Raw Jute has been fixed at 5,335 rupees per quintal for the 2024-25 season. This is an increase of 285 rupees per quintal for Raw Jute over the previous season.