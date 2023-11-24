Stage all set for polling for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 

AMN

Rajasthan is all set to go to polls tomorrow. All preparations for voting have been completed. Voting will be held for 199 assembly constituencies from 7 AM to 6 PM. There are a total of 200 assembly seats in the state, however, elections on one seat has been postponed due to the death of a candidate. A total of 51 thousand 507 polling stations have been set up in the Assembly constituencies, where more than about 5 crore 26 lakh 90 thousand Electors will decide the fate of the candidates. The polling parties have started to depart from polling stations.

voters are required to carry voter ID card with them at the polling booth. In case of not having a Voter ID card, voters will also be able to cast their vote by showing 12 alternative documents authorized by the Election Commission of India including Aadhar Card, MNREGA Job Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Indian Passport. The Election Commission has given instructions to ensure arrangements of seating, drinking water, light and shade for the electors have been ensured at each polling station. There will be voter assistance centers at each booth to help the voters, where Booth Level Officers along with trained volunteers will be present to help the voters. Special arrangements have been made at the polling stations to make voting easy and comfortable for visually impaired or Divyang Electors.

Ramp facility has been ensured to reach the polling rooms at all polling stations. Besides, trained sign language assistants will also be available. Such voters will be given the opportunity to vote on priority basis. A dummy ballot sheet written in Brail will be provided to visually impaired voters by the Presiding Officers, through which they will be able to know the serial numbers of the candidates, their names and their respective political parties. They can also cast their vote by reading the serial number embossed in Brail on the ballot unit and pressing the blue button in front of it. Apart from these facilities, disabled and visually impaired electors have been provided the facility to take along with them a person above 18 years of age as an assistant, if necessary.