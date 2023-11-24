इंडियन आवाज़     24 Nov 2023 09:28:36      انڈین آواز

India, EU sign MoU to deepen cooperation on semiconductor ecosystem

AMN / WEB DESK

India and the European Union have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation on the semiconductor ecosystem and enhance resilience in the semiconductor supply chain. The MoU was signed by Electronics, Information and Technology and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and European Commissioner for Internal Markets Thierry Breton during a virtual meeting of India – European Union Trade and Technology Council on Friday (24 November 2023).

The meeting was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology  Ashwini Vaishnaw. Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis and Vice-President Vera Jourova chaired the meeting from the European side.

The External Affairs Ministry said, the MoU symbolizes the strong commitment between India and EU to work towards building robust semiconductor supply chains and work together on innovation

