इंडियन आवाज़     24 Nov 2023 09:28:38      انڈین آواز

It is duty of civil servants to respond promptly to grievances and problems of people: President Murmu

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

President Droupadi Murmu today said that it was the duty of civil servants to respond promptly to the grievances and problems of the common people. She stated that young officers must take such innovative measures which are beneficial to the citizens and the country in the short and long term. She was addressing a group of officer trainees undergoing Special Foundation Course at Haryana Institute of Public Administration who called on her at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

The President said, it is the duty of civil servants to achieve the goal of inclusive development of the country. She added that the citizens of India are active participants in the growth journey of the country and appealed to them to promote jan bhagidari to achieve the objectives of various programmes. Appreciating the role of civil servants in the multi-faceted development of the country, President Murmu said that they are also responsible for strengthening the unity and integration of the nation. She mentioned that the transformation that the country is undergoing today could not have been possible without the determination of civil servants.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت کے ارمانوں پر پانی پھیر کر آسٹریلیا چھٹی بار کرکٹ کا عالمی چیمپئن بن گیا

ورلڈ کپ 2023 کے فائنل میں آسٹریلیا نے ٹریوس ہیڈ کی شاندار سنچری ...

چھاتی کے کینسر کی بروقت تشخیص میں عدم مساوات

عالمی ادارہ صحت (ڈبلیو ایچ او) کے کینسر سے متعلق تحقیقی ادارے ...

بھارت نے اسرائیل-حماس تنازعہ میں شہریوں کی ہلاکت سے بچنے پر زور دیا

وزارتِ خارجہ نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے ہمیشہ ہی انسانیت پر مبنی ق ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

Press Council of India celebrates National Press Day 2023

AI has own set of challenges and ethical questions; journalists and media professionals must commit to greater ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Dr. Jitendra Singh: India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of PM Modi

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India’s space economy is on the ri ...

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

@Powered By: Logicsart