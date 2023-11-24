It is duty of civil servants to respond promptly to grievances and problems of people: President Murmu

Staff Reporter

President Droupadi Murmu today said that it was the duty of civil servants to respond promptly to the grievances and problems of the common people. She stated that young officers must take such innovative measures which are beneficial to the citizens and the country in the short and long term. She was addressing a group of officer trainees undergoing Special Foundation Course at Haryana Institute of Public Administration who called on her at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

The President said, it is the duty of civil servants to achieve the goal of inclusive development of the country. She added that the citizens of India are active participants in the growth journey of the country and appealed to them to promote jan bhagidari to achieve the objectives of various programmes. Appreciating the role of civil servants in the multi-faceted development of the country, President Murmu said that they are also responsible for strengthening the unity and integration of the nation. She mentioned that the transformation that the country is undergoing today could not have been possible without the determination of civil servants.