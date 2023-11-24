इंडियन आवाज़     24 Nov 2023 09:28:10      انڈین آواز

Deepfakes are most dangerous and disruptive: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that Deepfakes are the latest type of misinformation – this version is most dangerous and disruptive because it is misinformation that masquerades as authentic Since Oct 2022 through IT rules, govt has made clear to all Internet Platforms

Minister riterated the need for safe and trusted internet by seeking accountability from social media intermediaries towards digital platform users.

The Minister on Friday held Digital India Dialogues with Digital Intermediaries on Deepfakes and IT rules compliance in New Delhi. The Minister emphasized on the collective commitment of platforms and intermediaries to confront deepfake challenges within the ambit of regulations. Mr. Chandrasekhar said, efforts need to be taken to deal with misinformation, deepfakes and fraudulent advertisement of illegal betting platforms and loan apps.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت کے ارمانوں پر پانی پھیر کر آسٹریلیا چھٹی بار کرکٹ کا عالمی چیمپئن بن گیا

ورلڈ کپ 2023 کے فائنل میں آسٹریلیا نے ٹریوس ہیڈ کی شاندار سنچری ...

چھاتی کے کینسر کی بروقت تشخیص میں عدم مساوات

عالمی ادارہ صحت (ڈبلیو ایچ او) کے کینسر سے متعلق تحقیقی ادارے ...

بھارت نے اسرائیل-حماس تنازعہ میں شہریوں کی ہلاکت سے بچنے پر زور دیا

وزارتِ خارجہ نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے ہمیشہ ہی انسانیت پر مبنی ق ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

Press Council of India celebrates National Press Day 2023

AI has own set of challenges and ethical questions; journalists and media professionals must commit to greater ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Dr. Jitendra Singh: India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of PM Modi

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India’s space economy is on the ri ...

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

@Powered By: Logicsart