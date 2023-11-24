Deepfakes are most dangerous and disruptive: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

AMN

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that Deepfakes are the latest type of misinformation – this version is most dangerous and disruptive because it is misinformation that masquerades as authentic Since Oct 2022 through IT rules, govt has made clear to all Internet Platforms

Minister riterated the need for safe and trusted internet by seeking accountability from social media intermediaries towards digital platform users.

The Minister on Friday held Digital India Dialogues with Digital Intermediaries on Deepfakes and IT rules compliance in New Delhi. The Minister emphasized on the collective commitment of platforms and intermediaries to confront deepfake challenges within the ambit of regulations. Mr. Chandrasekhar said, efforts need to be taken to deal with misinformation, deepfakes and fraudulent advertisement of illegal betting platforms and loan apps.