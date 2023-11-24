India, Bangladesh hold Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi

India-Bangladesh Foreign Office Consultations were held in New Delhi today. The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and the Bangladesh delegation was led by Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Masud Bin Momen.

According to the External Affairs Ministry, Indian side appreciated Bangladesh’s participation in the recently held Virtual G20 summit and the Voice of Global South Summit 2.0 during the meeting. Both sides discussed wide range of issues covering border and security, trade, commerce and connectivity, cooperation in water, power and energy sectors, people to people ties and development cooperation in Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh also exchanged views on sub regional, regional and multilateral issues.