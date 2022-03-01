FreeCurrencyRates.com

Spotlight on Vani and Amandeep in the 4th leg of Hero WPGT

Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi

Aamby Valley,(Maharashtra )1 March :  Spotlight will be on  Vani Kapoor, back after a good run in the Sunshine Tour in South Africa, and Amandeep Drall, who is soon  going  for the Ladies European Tour  in  the fourth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour which tees  off at the par 72 Aamby Valley Green Golf Course here from Tuesday .

With the first three legs  having been won by three different players last month. the field is once again solid with 33 players, including six amateurs.

Vani played three weeks in a row in South Africa. She had Top-20 finishes in each of them. She was 11th at DImenson Data Ladies Pro-AM, followed by T-17 at SuperSport Ladies Challenge and T-20 at Jabra Ladies Classic. Those results should give her a lot of confidence.

Amandeep Drall, who is still on the reserves list for the Saudi Ladies International, is however confirmed for the Joburg Ladies and Women’s South African Open. She is hoping to get some good tournament practice before she ventures outside for the start of her 2022 campaign.

Last week’s winner Hitaashee Bakshi and her sister Jahanvi will be among the front runners, as is Pranavi Urs. Amateur Sneha Singh, who won the second leg, is not playing this week.

Among others looking at some exposure outside India this summer are Gaurika Bishnoi, Ridhima Dilawari and Pranavi Urs.

The six amateurs in the field are Smriti Bhargava, Heena Kang, Rishika Muralidhar, Jasmine Shekhar, Jia Kataria and Vidhatri Urs.

