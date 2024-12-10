Special session of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly began in Ranchi

A four-day special session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly began in Ranchi with the welcoming of newly elected members to the house. Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with all eighty MLAs took oath of the houses.

The Protem Speaker, Stephen Marandi administered the oath to the newly elected members. The election of the Speaker will be held tomorrow, followed by a trust vote for the Hemant Soren government. Thereafter Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will address assembly. After address of the Governor the second supplementary budget of current financial year will be tabled in the house.