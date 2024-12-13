The Indian Awaaz

World Hindu Economic Forum begins in Mumbai

Dec 13, 2024
AMN

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that Hindu society is based on the concept of mutual support for the survival of all, regardless of power. He inaugurated the World Hindu Economic Forum on Friday at Mumbai’s Jio Convention Centre.

In his address, he explained that the fundamental difference between Indian and Western ideologies lies in the Western concept of ‘Survival of the Fittest’, whereas Hindu society operates on the belief that everyone who is born will survive, with society ensuring their well-being. Mr. Fadnavis further added that India’s growth is driven by hard work and values, whereas Western prosperity has historically been fuelled by exploitation and colonisation.

The three-day World Hindu Economic Forum began on Friday in Mumbai, with delegates from various fields across the globe attending the deliberations.

